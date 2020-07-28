App
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2020 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Mphasis; target of Rs 1174: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Mphasis with a target price of Rs 1174 in its research report dated July 25, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mphasis


Revenue decline of 4.6% (QoQ, CC) was in-line as weakness in the DXC channel was overshadowed by largely stable performance in Direct. Deal wins (USD259m) during the quarter were the strongest ever at 66% YoY. Guidance on the ability to defend margins, a strong order book, and a robust deal pipeline even after a couple of large deal wins is encouraging. This should translate into one of the best performances in the industry in FY21. We upgrade our FY21/FY22E EPS by ~4%/2%, largely driven by: (a) recent large deal wins and (b) an optimistic outlook. Maintain Neutral.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at ~18x FY21E EPS. We value the stock at ~16x FY22E EPS. Maintain Neutral.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 28, 2020 12:12 pm

tags #Motilal Oswal #MphasiS #neutral #Recommendations

