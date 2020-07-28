Neutral Mphasis; target of Rs 1174: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mphasis

Revenue decline of 4.6% (QoQ, CC) was in-line as weakness in the DXC channel was overshadowed by largely stable performance in Direct. Deal wins (USD259m) during the quarter were the strongest ever at 66% YoY. Guidance on the ability to defend margins, a strong order book, and a robust deal pipeline even after a couple of large deal wins is encouraging. This should translate into one of the best performances in the industry in FY21. We upgrade our FY21/FY22E EPS by ~4%/2%, largely driven by: (a) recent large deal wins and (b) an optimistic outlook. Maintain Neutral.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at ~18x FY21E EPS. We value the stock at ~16x FY22E EPS. Maintain Neutral.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.