Neutral Mindtree; target of Rs 4279: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended Neutral rating on Mindtree with a target price of Rs 4279 in its research report dated October 14, 2021.

October 14, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
 
 
Arihant Capital's research report on Mindtree


MindTree has reported strong Q2FY22 numbers, above our estimate on all fronts . Constant Currency Revenue growth +34.1% YoY/12.8% QoQ to (Mn USD) 350.01 against our estimate of 334 (Mn USD). MindTree has reported consolidated revenue of INR 25,862 Mn, +34.3% YoY/12.9% QoQ in Q2FY22 against our estimate of INR 24,845 Mn. Consolidated EBIT stood at INR 4,697 Mn, up by 40.9% YoY/15.6% QoQ against our estimate of INR 4,173 Mn. On the margins front, EBIT margin expansion by 85 bps YoY/ 43bps QoQ to 18.2% against our estimate of 16.8%. Consolidated PAT stood at INR 3,989 Mn, up by 57.2% YoY/16.2% QoQ against our estimate of INR 3,362 Mn. Deal wins remain strong with TCV of $360 mn( up 19℅ yoy). Declared dividend of INR 10/ share.



Outlook


At CMP of INR 4364, Mindtree is currently trading at FY24 P/E of 38.8x. The company is confident that it will maintain growth momentum in H2 on the back of a robust pipeline and a healthy demand environment, though seasonality might kick in during Q3 with holidays and furloughs. Considering expensive valuations and margin pressure, we value Mindtree at P/E of 38x to its FY24E EPS of INR 112.6 which yields a target price of INR 4,279 per share. We downgraded our rating from Hold to Neutral.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Arihant Capital #Mindtree #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Oct 14, 2021 01:59 pm

