Neutral Mindtree; target of Rs 3020: Motilal Oswal

MTCL reported a revenue of USD399m (up 5.5% QoQ CC) in 1QFY23, 90bp ahead of our estimate. Reported USD revenue grew 4%, driven by broad-based growth across verticals (excluding RCM, which fell 8.7% QoQ) and strong growth in its top client (up 8.6%). Deal TCV was at a record high of USD570m in 1QFY23, up 13% v/s its previous peak in 1QFY22. EBITDA margin rose 10bp QoQ (40bp ahead of MOSLe) in 1QFY23, despite a one-off merger-related expense of 60bp. MTCL was able to improve margin, despite lower utilization (down 190bp QoQ), employee addition of over 2.6k, and attrition up 70bp at 24.5%. While its RCM business was impacted by Retail project deferments, it attributed the drag to geopolitical exposure rather than a macro slowdown. Strong commentary in other verticals, deal pipeline, and deal TCV in 1Q should help it deliver a solid revenue growth in FY23, despite a moderation in the second half. We expect it to deliver 17% CAGR in USD revenue over FY22-24.

The stock is currently trading at 20x FY24E EPS. As the key positives are already captured, we see limited upside hereafter. Our TP of INR3,020 per share implies 21x FY24E EPS. We maintain our Neutral rating.

At 14:39 hrs Mindtree was quoting at Rs 2,784.10, down Rs 115.25, or 3.98 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,968.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,761.00.

It was trading with volumes of 82,375 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 26,664 shares, an increase of 208.94 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.54 percent or Rs 43.90 at Rs 2,899.35.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,059.15 and 52-week low Rs 2,457.55 on 18 November, 2021 and 13 July, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 44.97 percent below its 52-week high and 13.29 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 45,895.18 crore.

