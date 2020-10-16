Neutral Mindtree; target of Rs 1550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mindtree

Mindtree’s revenue growth (2.1% QoQ CC) was largely in-line. Margin expansion of 160bp QoQ was a surprise. Management commentary to sustain margin despite wage hikes, seasonal impact, and the possibility of transient tailwind factors (such as lower attrition and travel costs) gradually waning out are encouraging. Deal wins (USD303m) were reasonably stable, and the deal pipeline remains healthy. The strategy refresh – involving a revamped GTM strategy, shift to annuity deals, operational efficiency, and tail account rationalization has shown results in terms of margin expansion and increased annuity deals, which have been positives.

Outlook

We marginally upgrade our FY21/FY22 EPS estimates by 4%/3% as we adjust our revenue/margin trajectory with the margin surprise. The stock is trading at 21x FY22 EPS. The stock has been one of the best performers in CY20 in the IT sector, with returns of 77% YTD. We believe the key positives are already captured and see limited upside hereafter. Our TP implies 22x FY22 EPS. Downgrade to Neutral.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.