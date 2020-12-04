PlusFinancial Times
Neutral Mindtree; target of Rs 1550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Mindtree with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated December 03, 2020.
Dec 4, 2020 / 01:50 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswa's research report on Mindtree


MTCL announced its new 4x4x4 strategy, with four industry groups, four service lines, and four geographies. While the four industry groups are in its existing areas of operations, the changes in service lines (Customer Success, Data and Intelligence, Cloud and Enterprise IT) point to an elevated focus on Digital (three out of the four service lines are in the Digital domain). It plans to create local teams and leadership in non-US geographies (UK and Ireland, Continental Europe and Asia-Pacific and RoW) to sell their industry capabilities to a wider client base. The management also announced strengthening of its Consulting practice to better cross-sell its new service lines to strategic clients. The stock is currently trading at 21x FY22E EPS.


Outlook


We believe the key positives are already captured and see limited upside hereafter. Our TP implies 22x FY22 EPS. Maintain Neutral.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Mindtree #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Dec 4, 2020 01:50 pm

