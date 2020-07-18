Neutral MindTree; target of Rs 1062: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on MindTree

Mindtree reported good set of numbers in Q1FY21. Revenue stood slightly below our estimates while EBITDA and PAT are above our estimates. Company anticipates a healthy order book of USD 391M despite the global headwinds due to Covid-19 pandemic. Consolidated revenue for Q1FY21 stood at Rs 19,088 mn, slightly below our estimate of Rs 20,827 mn registering -6.9% QoQ/+4.1% YoY growth. Reported EBITDA grew +74.9% YoY/flat -0.5% QoQ to Rs 3,220 mn, above our estimate of Rs 2,916 mn, while EBITDA margin expanded 683bps YoY/108bps QoQ. PAT for the quarter grew +129.8% YoY to Rs 2,130 mn, beating our estimate of Rs 1,694 mn.

Outlook

Going ahead, The company anticipates growth recovery in Q2FY21, supported by decent deal signing and strong margin execution are key positives so we have increased our revenue estimates for FY21-22. At CMP of Rs 1009, Mindtree currently trades at FY20 P/E of 26.3x. We value Mindtree at P/E of 17.5 to its FY22E EPS 60.7, which yields target price of Rs 1062 per share. We upgrade our rating to Hold from Neutral.







