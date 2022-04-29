English
    Neutral Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 540: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Mahindra Logistics with a target price of Rs 540 in its research report dated April 27, 2022.

    April 29, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra Logistics


    MLL delivered a revenue growth of 10% YoY in 4QFY22 (6% below our estimate), driven by 25% growth in the non-Auto vertical. The Auto segment reported flattish growth YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 5.1%, which was higher than our estimate of 4.7%. The improvement was due to optimization of its contract workforce and improvement in utilization levels in its Warehousing business. Margin could have been better if it wasn't impacted by certain one-time costs related to the starting of some key projects. We raise our FY24 EPS estimate by 4% to factor in an improved margin outlook in the Supply Chain segment. The Warehousing segment is expected to see improved profitability as utilization picks up further.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating, with revised a TP of INR540/share (35x FY24E EPS).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 29, 2022 01:57 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.