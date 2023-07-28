Neutral Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 370: Motilal Oswal

neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra Logistics

Mahindra Logistics (MLL)’s 1QFY24 revenue grew ~8% YoY to INR12.9b and was in line with our estimate. EBITDA was flat YoY at INR666m (vs. est. of INR667m). EBITDA margin stood at 5.2% (vs. est. of 5.0%) in 1QFY24 (-30bp YoY and +15bp QoQ). The company reported a net loss of INR85.5m in 1QFY24 vs. APAT of INR135m in 1QFY23 (our est. of loss was at INR2m). PAT was hit by higher interest costs and tax outgo. MLL’s EBITDA and PAT were hurt by the weak performance in Rivigo express business. The unit reported an EBITDA loss of INR185m during 1QFY24. The Supply Chain Management (SCM) segment posted a revenue of INR12.1b (+6% YoY) and EBIT of INR22m during the quarter. Although some end-markets experienced a slowdown, MLL witnessed positive traction in the 3PL, Mobility, and Last Mile businesses through increased order intake and expanding customer accounts.

Outlook

We marginally cut our PAT estimate for FY25 and reiterate our Neutral rating with a revised TP of INR370 (premised on 22x FY25E EPS).

Mahindra Logistics - 26 -07 - 2023 - moti