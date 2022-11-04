 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neutral Macrotech Developers; target of Rs 926: Choice Equity Broking

Nov 04, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST

Choice Equity Broking recommended Neutral rating on Macrotech Developers with a target price of Rs 926 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

During the quarter, MDL reported revenue degrowth, as topline decreased by 17% YoY/ 31% QoQ to Rs.17.6bn. Operating margin came in strong on this decreased revenue at 24 % (+660bps QoQ); however, writeoff of London investments led to Exceptional Loss of Rs. 1177cr, causing a net loss of Rs.906 cr. during the quarter.

Outlook

We ascribe a NUETRAL rating to Macrotech Developers with a SoTP target of Rs. 926.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 4, 2022 06:55 pm
