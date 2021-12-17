MARKET NEWS

Neutral Lupin; target of Rs 990: Motilal Oswal

Neutral Lupin; target of Rs 990: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 990 in its research report dated December 14, 2021.

December 17, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Lupin


After almost 4.5 years of regulatory hurdles, LPC received a favorable classification (Voluntary Action Indicated or VAI) for its Goa facility from the USFDA. This is a big relief from a compliance standpoint, given the reasonable contribution in the base business as well as double digit ANDAs pending approval from the Goa site. -We expect 21% earnings CAGR over FY21-23E and raise our 12-month forward P/E to 25x (to factor Goa compliance) from 24x earlier and arrive at our TP to INR990/share. While the regulatory clearance removes a key overhang on the Goa facility, we maintain our Neutral rating as valuation leaves limited upside from current levels.



Outlook


We raise our P/E multiple to 25x (from 24x earlier) to factor resolution of regulatory issues at the Goa site and arrive at our TP of INR990/share. We maintain our Neutral rating as current valuations adequately factor in healthy earnings CAGR as well as a favorable regulatory outcome.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Lupin #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Dec 17, 2021 03:23 pm

