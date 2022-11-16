Neutral Lupin; target of Rs 680: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Lupin

LPC delivered a beat on profitability for 2QFY23, led by certain niche launches, a favorable currency movement, and reduced R&D spends. After three quarters of a downtrend, the company has exhibited a sharp up move in EBITDA margin. We have tweaked our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate (down 3%/up 5.5%) to factor in: a) a meaningful shift in g-Spiriva sales in FY24, b) ongoing cost optimization measures, c) and sustained growth momentum in RoW markets.

Outlook

We continue to value LPC at 22x 12M forward earnings to arrive at TP of INR680. The earnings revival is currently hinged on a few limited competition products and is not broad based across segments. The current valuation adequately factors in an upside in earnings, with LPC trading at 65x FY23E EPS of INR11 and 31x FY24E EPS of INR23. We maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.

