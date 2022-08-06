 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Lupin; target of Rs 610: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Aug 06, 2022 / 10:00 PM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Lupin

Lupin (LPC) delivered lower-than-expected 1QFY23 performance, led by a decline in the US sales and reduced operating leverage. EBITDA margin was below its previous lows and stood at 4.4%. We cut our EPS by 35%/3% for FY23E/FY24E factoring in: a) inventory writedown and shelf stock adjustment in the US generics, b) ongoing price erosion in the US base business and c) gradual reduction in operational cost.

Outlook

We value LPC at 22x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR610. We are yet to see signs of revival in the business in its key markets and hence maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Lupin - 050822 - moti

Broker Research
TAGS: #Lupin #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.