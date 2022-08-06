English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Lupin; target of Rs 610: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 06, 2022 / 10:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Lupin


    Lupin (LPC) delivered lower-than-expected 1QFY23 performance, led by a decline in the US sales and reduced operating leverage. EBITDA margin was below its previous lows and stood at 4.4%. We cut our EPS by 35%/3% for FY23E/FY24E factoring in: a) inventory writedown and shelf stock adjustment in the US generics, b) ongoing price erosion in the US base business and c) gradual reduction in operational cost.



    Outlook


    We value LPC at 22x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR610. We are yet to see signs of revival in the business in its key markets and hence maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Lupin - 050822 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Lupin #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.