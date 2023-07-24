English
    Neutral Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2170: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2170 in its research report dated July 23, 2023.

    July 24, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST
    Neutral

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

    KMB reported a robust quarter, with standalone PAT increasing 67% YoY to INR35b (14% beat), driven by higher treasury gains and dividend income of INR3b from subs. Consolidated PAT grew 51% YoY to INR41.5b. Advances grew 17% YoY (3% QoQ) to INR329b, while margin contracted by 18bp QoQ to 5.6%. Deposit growth was steady, though the CASA mix moderated 380bp QoQ due to a shift in SA deposits toward high-yielding ActivMoney product launched by the bank. Gross slippages increased 46% QoQ to INR12b, of which INR2.9b were upgraded in 1QFY24. Higher slippages and healthy recoveries held GNPA/NNPA ratios stable at 1.77%/0.4%.

    Outlook

    We increase our FY24/FY25 PAT estimates by 7%/5% and revise our TP to INR2,170 (3.0x FY25E BV and INR560 for subs). Maintain Neutral.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Kotak Mahindra Bank - 24 -07 - 2023 - moti

    Tags: #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 07:55 pm

