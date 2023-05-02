English
    Neutral Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2050: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2050 in its research report dated April 30, 2023.

    May 02, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST
    Neutral

     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

    Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) reported strong earnings growth in 4QFY23. Standalone PAT rose 26% YoY to INR35b (16% beat), driven by lower opex and controlled provisions as PPoP was up 39% YoY. Consolidated PAT grew 17% YoY to INR45.7b during the quarter. Loan growth moderated sequentially to ~3%, while margin expanded further by 28bp QoQ to 5.75%. CASA ratio moderated 50bp QoQ to 52.8%. Gross slippages increased slightly to INR8.2b, of which INR2.2b were upgraded in 4QFY23. Healthy recoveries and upgrades led to a 12bp/6bp QoQ decline in the GNPA/NNPA ratios. KMB reversed INR130m of Covidrelated provisions; outstanding Covid-related provisions now stand at INR3.87b (12bp of loans).

    Outlook

    Reiterate Neutral with a TP of INR2,050 (based on 3.0x Sep’24E BV and INR524 for its subsidiaries).

    Kotak Mahindra Bank - 28 -04 - 2023 - moti

    first published: May 2, 2023 05:37 pm