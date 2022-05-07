English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report date May 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 07, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


    KMB reported a strong 4QFY22, with a 64% YoY growth in standalone PAT to INR27.7b. This was driven by provision write-back in 4QFY22 as PPOP growth stood at 13% YoY. Healthy loan growth and improving margin supported traction in PPOP. Consolidated PAT stood at INR39b, up 50% YoY. Loan book grew 7% QoQ and 21% YoY to INR2.7t, led by sustained momentum across Home loans and the LAP business (+39% QoQ), while the Unsecured book (PL, BL, Consumer Durables, and Credit Cards) grew 42% YoY. This is a reflection of the huge opportunity in this segment and its comfort in growing the portfolio within the guardrails of risk applied by the bank. CASA mix improved by 80bp QoQ to 60.7%. -Asset quality improved, with fresh slippages declining to INR7.4b (similar to 3QFY22), while healthy recoveries and upgrades enabled a 37bp/15bp QoQ decline in the GNPA/NNPA ratio. KMB reversed INR4.53b of COVID-related provisions and it now has outstanding COVID-related provisions to the tune of INR5.5b (0.2% of loans).


    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating. We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR2,000/share (3.1x FY24E ABV + INR587 for its subsidiaries).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: May 7, 2022 01:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.