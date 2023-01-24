 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neutral Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2000: Motilal Oswal

Jan 24, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated January 22, 2023.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

KMB reported strong earnings in 3QFY23. Standalone PAT rose 31% YoY to INR27.9b (5% beat), driven by healthy NII and controlled provisions as PPoP grew 43% YoY. Consolidated PAT grew 17% YoY to INR40.0b. Loan growth remained strong, with margin further expanding by 30bp QoQ to 5.47%. The CASA ratio, though, moderated 290bp QoQ to 53.3%. Gross slippages moderated to INR7.5b, of which INR1.7b were upgraded in 3QFY23. Healthy recoveries and upgrades led to an 18bp/12bp QoQ decline in the GNPA/NNPA ratios. KMB reversed INR376m of Covid-related provisions; outstanding Covid-related provisions now stand at INR4.0b (13bp of loans). We maintain our Neutral rating.

Outlook

We slightly increase our earnings estimates and expect KMB to deliver a 17% earnings CAGR over FY22-25. Maintain Neutral rating with a TP of INR2,000 (3.0x Sep’24E ABV and INR555 for its subsidiaries).