Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated July 27, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


KMB reported a mixed quarter with weak earnings performance, affected by lower fee income, 32bp QoQ decline in margins and sharp sequential decline in loan growth. On the asset quality front, slippages were elevated, driving 45bp QoQ increase in GNPA ratio while provision coverage remained broadly stable. Moratorium 2.0 declined to 9.65% with 95% coming from moratorium 1.0. However, moratorium figures are not comparable due to a different computation methodology used across banks. - On the business front, loan book declined 7% QoQ, affected by the (a) lockdown, and (b) bank’s cautious approach in a weak macro environment. SA deposits’ growth was steady, driving further improvement in CASA mix to 56.7%.



Outlook


We have cut our PAT estimate for FY21/22E by 10%/11%, primarily to factor in higher credit cost, lower growth and other income. Maintain Neutral.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

