Neutral Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 210: Motilal Oswal

Jan 29, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Jyothy Laboratories with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Jyothy Laboratories

JYL’s 3QFY23 sales were broadly in line, though overall volume growth was weak at ~2%. Lower-than-expected material costs and a lower ad spends-to-sales ratio led to a 20% beat on EBITDA. Despite good results so far in FY23 (albeit on a low margin base in FY22), JYL’s EBITDA CAGR for the 3 years and 5 years ending in FY23E is expected to remain in single digits. We maintain Neutral on the stock.

Outlook

While valuations are inexpensive, we do not see a major rerating on the horizon unless the topline growth trajectory surpasses mid-teen levels going forward. Maintain Neutral on the stock with a TP of INR210 (18xFY25 target EV/ EBITDA).