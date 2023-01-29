Neutral Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 210: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Jyothy Laboratories

JYL’s 3QFY23 sales were broadly in line, though overall volume growth was weak at ~2%. Lower-than-expected material costs and a lower ad spends-to-sales ratio led to a 20% beat on EBITDA. Despite good results so far in FY23 (albeit on a low margin base in FY22), JYL’s EBITDA CAGR for the 3 years and 5 years ending in FY23E is expected to remain in single digits. We maintain Neutral on the stock.

Outlook

While valuations are inexpensive, we do not see a major rerating on the horizon unless the topline growth trajectory surpasses mid-teen levels going forward. Maintain Neutral on the stock with a TP of INR210 (18xFY25 target EV/ EBITDA).

