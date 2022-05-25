English
    Neutral Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 150: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Jyothy Laboratories with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated May 24, 2022.

    May 25, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Jyothy Laboratories


    Sales in 4QFY22 were in line. Gross margin was affected due to elevated raw material prices. The impact was reflected in EBITDA margin, which stood at 10.6% (est. 12%). Revenue growth is key for a company with sales of only ~INR22b. The likelihood of a consistent 15% sales growth (essential for any re-rating) continues to appear difficult, despite JYL’s efforts to ramp up its total and direct reach. Sales CAGR have been a tepid at 5.5% for the preceding five years ending FY22. With margin likely to remain under pressure over the next few quarters due to high input costs, its earnings growth prospects remain weak. We maintain our Neutral rating.


    Outlook


    RoCE, at 11% in FY22, remains far inferior v/s its peers. No marked uptick is visible over the medium term. We assign a 15x EV/EBITDA target multiple to our Mar’24E target, resulting in a TP of INR150 per share. We maintain our Neutral rating.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Jyothy Laboratories #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: May 25, 2022 05:08 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.