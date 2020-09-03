Neutral Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 2110: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks (JUBI)'s 1QFY21 results were weaker than expected, especially in terms of operating margins. Depreciation and interest costs were also higher than anticipated. Nevertheless, recovery in system sales was sharp in July'20 and Aug'20 to 69.8% and 84.6%, respectively, of last year's levels for the corresponding months. Three events underpin higher growth and profitability for JUBI beyond the COVID-19-impacted FY21: (1) the ongoing structural push toward delivery; (2) the introduction of delivery charge; and (3) opportunity created by the crisis to close down 105 of its least profitable (and dine-in dependent) stores. This would lead to all-time high EBITDA margins in FY22, resulting in 33% upward revision in our EPS projections for FY22. Valuations of 65x FY22 are expensive. Maintain Neutral.

Outlook

Valuations of 65x FY22, however, fully capture the upside from a one-year perspective. Maintain Neutral, with TP of INR2,110 (55x Sep'22 EPS).

