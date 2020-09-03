172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-jubilant-foodworks-target-of-rs-2110-motilal-oswal-5793651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 04:17 PM IST

Neutral Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 2110: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 2110 in its research report dated September 02, 2020.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks


Jubilant FoodWorks (JUBI)'s 1QFY21 results were weaker than expected, especially in terms of operating margins. Depreciation and interest costs were also higher than anticipated. Nevertheless, recovery in system sales was sharp in July'20 and Aug'20 to 69.8% and 84.6%, respectively, of last year's levels for the corresponding months. Three events underpin higher growth and profitability for JUBI beyond the COVID-19-impacted FY21: (1) the ongoing structural push toward delivery; (2) the introduction of delivery charge; and (3) opportunity created by the crisis to close down 105 of its least profitable (and dine-in dependent) stores. This would lead to all-time high EBITDA margins in FY22, resulting in 33% upward revision in our EPS projections for FY22. Valuations of 65x FY22 are expensive. Maintain Neutral.



Outlook


Valuations of 65x FY22, however, fully capture the upside from a one-year perspective. Maintain Neutral, with TP of INR2,110 (55x Sep'22 EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 04:17 pm

#Jubilant Foodworks #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

