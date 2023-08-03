Neutral JSW Steel; target of Rs 730: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on JSW Steel

Our analysis of JSTL’s FY23 annual report showed that despite the adverse macro-economic condition, geopolitical tensions, high interest rates and levy of export duty at the start of FY23, domestic steel demand remained robust, led by a strong focus on infrastructure and construction. Going ahead, domestic steel demand is expected to be driven by a strong capital base, expansion in public and private capex, urbanization, improved standards of living, expansion of manufacturing capabilities, development of freight corridors and growth in roadways, waterways and railways network. JSTL is adding capacity at the right time, which will increase its capacity from ~28.2mt to over 37mt by FY25 and around 50mt by FY30-31. JSTL’s capacity expansion aligns well with the government’s National Steel Policy (NSP) target of 300mt by FY30-31. Demand is expected to remain robust across key sectors such as automobiles, packaging, renewable energy (RE), construction, power, consumer durables and engineering.

Outlook

With volumes likely to be aided by a pickup in domestic demand and the benefits of low coking coal costs expected to accrue in 2QFY24, we believe JSTL is well placed. The stock trades at 6.5x FY25E EV/EBITDA and 2.2x FY25E P/B. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR730, as we believe the valuation fully prices in the above-mentioned positive factors.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

JSW Steel - 01 -08 - 2023 - moti