Neutral J K Cement; target of Rs 2700: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Cement

Operating profit stood at INR3.8b in 4QFY22 (est. INR4b). Adjusted profit (adjusted for impairment of INR1.3b to its investments in its UAE subsidiary) stood at INR1.9b (est. INR2b). We reduce our FY23E/FY24E consolidated EBITDA by 5%/1% and EPS by 8%/9% on higher energy costs and interest expense. Valuations at 13.6x/11.5x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA (v/s an average one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 10.8x for the last seven years) appear rich, given the current phase of earnings volatility. We maintain our Neutral rating on JKCE.

Outlook

We value its White/Gray Cement business at 13x/12.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a TP of INR2,700 per share (from INR2,950 earlier). We await a better entry point and maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.

