    Neutral J K Cement; target of Rs 2700: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on J K Cement with a target price of Rs 2700 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    May 24, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Cement


    Operating profit stood at INR3.8b in 4QFY22 (est. INR4b). Adjusted profit (adjusted for impairment of INR1.3b to its investments in its UAE subsidiary) stood at INR1.9b (est. INR2b). We reduce our FY23E/FY24E consolidated EBITDA by 5%/1% and EPS by 8%/9% on higher energy costs and interest expense. Valuations at 13.6x/11.5x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA (v/s an average one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 10.8x for the last seven years) appear rich, given the current phase of earnings volatility. We maintain our Neutral rating on JKCE.


    Outlook


    We value its White/Gray Cement business at 13x/12.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a TP of INR2,700 per share (from INR2,950 earlier). We await a better entry point and maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #J. K. Cement #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: May 24, 2022 07:13 pm
