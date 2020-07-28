App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral ITC; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on ITC with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated July 25, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on ITC


ITC reported higher-than-expected sales growth (mainly due to better-than-expected agriculture business resilience) in 1QFY21. However, EBITDA and PAT were disappointing due to (a) estimated 37% cigarette volume decline, (b) far lower contribution of the highly profitable cigarette business to total sales (32% in 1QFY21 v/s usual levels of ~40%), and (c) massive losses in the hospitality business (~8% negative impact on EBITDA in 1QFY21 v/s 1% usual positive contribution). Our channel checks indicate that cigarette volumes are close to pre-COVID levels. However, re-imposition of lockdowns in a few states could have some negative effect. Nevertheless, it is unlikely for the (a) weak mix in 1QFY21 (low cigarette proportion to total sales) to be repeated, and (b) impact on margins to be as sharp as in 1QFY21.


Outlook


Further, outlook for the hotel business is still extremely hazy, which should lead to some profitability impact. Target multiple of 15x Jun’22E EPS is at ~30% premium to global tobacco majors. We maintain Neutral on the stock.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 28, 2020 12:09 pm

tags #ITC #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.