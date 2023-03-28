English
    Neutral InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 2110: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on InterGlobe Aviation with a target price of Rs 2110 in its research report dated March 26, 2023.

    March 28, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on InterGlobe Aviation

    We attended IndiGo’s analyst meet at its iFly training center in Gurugram on 23rd March, 2023. Below are the key highlights from the meeting: Management boasts of one of the highest fleet utilization rates in the world and expects it to further improve over the next couple of years. Over the past six years, the company has doubled the number of domestic destinations to 77, while the number of international destinations has tripled to 26. In 3QFY23, the company operated 1,800 flights daily with On-Time Performance (OTP) of ~90% and its PAX stood at 22.3m. While the company forecasts strong overall demand in 4QFY23, yield is expected to reduce in the quarter due to seasonality. Nevertheless, it is still expected to remain above pre-covid levels.

    Outlook

    Further, competition in the sector is expected to intensify with the resurgence of Air India and the entry of a new player Akasa Air. We value the stock at 7x FY25E EV/EBITDAR to arrive at our TP of INR2,110. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

