Neutral InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 2110: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on InterGlobe Aviation

We attended IndiGo’s analyst meet at its iFly training center in Gurugram on 23rd March, 2023. Below are the key highlights from the meeting: Management boasts of one of the highest fleet utilization rates in the world and expects it to further improve over the next couple of years. Over the past six years, the company has doubled the number of domestic destinations to 77, while the number of international destinations has tripled to 26. In 3QFY23, the company operated 1,800 flights daily with On-Time Performance (OTP) of ~90% and its PAX stood at 22.3m. While the company forecasts strong overall demand in 4QFY23, yield is expected to reduce in the quarter due to seasonality. Nevertheless, it is still expected to remain above pre-covid levels.

Outlook

Further, competition in the sector is expected to intensify with the resurgence of Air India and the entry of a new player Akasa Air. We value the stock at 7x FY25E EV/EBITDAR to arrive at our TP of INR2,110. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.

