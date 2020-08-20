172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-interglobe-aviation-target-of-rs-1095-motilal-oswal-5729651.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 1095: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on InterGlobe Aviation with a target price of Rs 1095 in its research report dated August 18, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on InterGlobe Aviation


According to the recent IMF estimates (Jun'20), India's GDP growth for 2021 is estimated at ~6.0%, higher than the global economic growth of ~5.4% for 2021. INDIGO has highlighted that medium-to long-term growth prospects for the Indian economy remain robust, and the return of normalcy in airline travel would depend on multiple factors: Under-penetration of airline travel in India currently Rise in the working-class population Expansion in the middle-income demographic group in the country In FY20, for INDIGO, ASK growth stood at +19% YoY and RPK growth at +18% YoY. This resulted in PLFs of ~86% (in line with INDIGO's LT average).


Outlook


INDIGO is undertaking various pre-emptive measures to focus and strengthen each of its business verticals to emerge stronger from the current crisis. However, due to the current uncertainties in the industry, we await further developments and clarity on the company achieving its targets. We remain Neutral on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:36 pm

tags #Interglobe Aviation #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

