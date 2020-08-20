Neutral InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 1095: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on InterGlobe Aviation

According to the recent IMF estimates (Jun'20), India's GDP growth for 2021 is estimated at ~6.0%, higher than the global economic growth of ~5.4% for 2021. INDIGO has highlighted that medium-to long-term growth prospects for the Indian economy remain robust, and the return of normalcy in airline travel would depend on multiple factors: Under-penetration of airline travel in India currently Rise in the working-class population Expansion in the middle-income demographic group in the country In FY20, for INDIGO, ASK growth stood at +19% YoY and RPK growth at +18% YoY. This resulted in PLFs of ~86% (in line with INDIGO's LT average).

Outlook

INDIGO is undertaking various pre-emptive measures to focus and strengthen each of its business verticals to emerge stronger from the current crisis. However, due to the current uncertainties in the industry, we await further developments and clarity on the company achieving its targets. We remain Neutral on the stock.

