172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-info-edge-target-of-rs-3620-motilal-oswal-5815071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Info Edge; target of Rs 3620: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Info Edge with a target price of Rs 3620 in its research report dated September 08, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Info Edge


The complete impact of the COVID-19-led lockdown was seen in the 1QFY21 financial performance, with billings decline of 44% YoY. The drag in revenues (-10.4% YoY) was curtailed due to the subscription-based model of the business. INFOE has shown a high resilience in the margins (+420bp YoY) on account of superior cost optimization. For the first time, the company was able to show gains from investee companies, primarily led by positive contribution margins from Zomato. Traffic on INFOE’s operating portals has inched up to pre-COVID levels. Billings and revenue should follow a similar trend (in that order). Given the company’s market positioning, multi-dimensional growth may be expected across its core businesses in the medium-to-long term. We expect long-term growth trends to play out at its operating entities, whose margins continue to inch up on high operating leverage. Furthermore, led by an inclination for profitability in investee companies, we expect consolidated losses to be curtailed over time.


Outlook


We value its operating entities using DCF, with WACC of 11% and the terminal growth rate at 5%. Our SOTP valuation indicates target price of INR3,620. Maintain Neutral.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 10:57 am

tags #Info Edge #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.