Neutral Info-Edge; target of Rs 3620: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Info-Edge

Info Edge (INFOE) has seen a surge in traffic after the trough witnessed in Apr-May’20 for three of its four operating entities. While traffic for Naukri plunged ~50% in Apr’20, it has now risen by 35%. Similarly, traffic for 99acres plummeted by 60% in Apr’20, but thereafter increased by 90%. Further, billings for the two entities too are showing similar trends – for Naukri/99acres, billings declined 54%/85% in Apr’20. However, overall decline in billings has been curtailed to ~44/70% in 1QFY21, which suggests early signs of recovery.

Outlook

We expect margins to continuously increase due to operating leverage. Our SOTP-based TP is INR3,620/share, implying an upside of 4%. Maintain Neutral.

