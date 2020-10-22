172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-info-edge-target-of-rs-3620-motilal-oswal-2-5999561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Info-Edge; target of Rs 3620: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Info-Edge with a target price of Rs 3620 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Info-Edge


Info Edge (INFOE) has seen a surge in traffic after the trough witnessed in Apr-May’20 for three of its four operating entities. While traffic for Naukri plunged ~50% in Apr’20, it has now risen by 35%. Similarly, traffic for 99acres plummeted by 60% in Apr’20, but thereafter increased by 90%. Further, billings for the two entities too are showing similar trends – for Naukri/99acres, billings declined 54%/85% in Apr’20. However, overall decline in billings has been curtailed to ~44/70% in 1QFY21, which suggests early signs of recovery.


Outlook


We expect margins to continuously increase due to operating leverage. Our SOTP-based TP is INR3,620/share, implying an upside of 4%. Maintain Neutral.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 07:17 pm

tags #Info Edge #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

