Neutral Indostar Capital Finance; target of Rs 290: Motilal Oswal

Indostar Capital Finance (INDOSTAR) reported 1QFY21 PAT of INR472m v/s net loss of INR4.2b in the prior quarter. The quarter was characterized by a stable loan book, healthy PPoP, and modest credit costs. During the quarter, Brookfield infused INR12.25b capital via preferential allotment and CCPS. Moreover, by the start of July, it had also completed the open offer. As a result, Brookfield now owns 54% of the company, which shall further increase to 57% post the CCPS conversion.

While the company is very well-capitalized with a strong new parent, we expect modest growth over the next 12-18 months. Hence, RoE is likely to remain only in the mid-to-high single digits. Maintain Neutral, with TP of INR290 (0.9x FY22E BVPS).

