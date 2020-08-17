172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-indostar-capital-finance-target-of-rs-290-motilal-oswal-5707821.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Indostar Capital Finance; target of Rs 290: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Indostar Capital Finance with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Indostar Capital Finance


Indostar Capital Finance (INDOSTAR) reported 1QFY21 PAT of INR472m v/s net loss of INR4.2b in the prior quarter. The quarter was characterized by a stable loan book, healthy PPoP, and modest credit costs. During the quarter, Brookfield infused INR12.25b capital via preferential allotment and CCPS. Moreover, by the start of July, it had also completed the open offer. As a result, Brookfield now owns 54% of the company, which shall further increase to 57% post the CCPS conversion.


Outlook


While the company is very well-capitalized with a strong new parent, we expect modest growth over the next 12-18 months. Hence, RoE is likely to remain only in the mid-to-high single digits. Maintain Neutral, with TP of INR290 (0.9x FY22E BVPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 05:03 pm

tags #IndoStar Capital Finance #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

