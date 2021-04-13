English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Indigo; target of Rs 1530: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Indigo with a target price of Rs 1530 in its research report dated April 12, 2021.

Broker Research
April 13, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indigo


The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in India weighs heavily on the Aviation sector, with flyers confidence tanking, leading to further delays in the recovery of demand. Daily passenger demand dropped by ~13% to ~246,600 passengers in the last week of Mar'21 (v/s the last week of Feb'21 - when the peak was recorded), resulting in no MoM improvement in traffic (still down ~37% to pre-COVID levels). In Apr'21, demand further fell by ~5% from the last week's average of Mar'21 to ~233,000 passengers per day. As per our airfare tracker, yields in Mar'21 increased by 2-5% MoM, but down 13-14% QoQ in 4QFY21. This is despite the upward revisions in the floor of airfare bands in Feb'21 by 10% and again in Mar'21 by 5%.

Outlook


We value INDIGO at 16x FY23 EPS of INR95 to arrive at a target price of INR1,530. Maintain Neutral.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #IndiGo #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Apr 13, 2021 02:38 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.