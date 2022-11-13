Neutral Indiamart Intermesh; target of Rs 4946: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking's report on Indiamart Intermesh
Indiamart Intermesh (IMIM), India’s largest B2B digital marketplace, reported Q2FY23 revenue from operations at Rs. 241 cr (a YoY growth of 32%). This was largely due to ~6% sequential/ 25% YoY increase in number of paying subscription suppliers (to 188092), alongwith additional Rs. 10.8 Cr revenue from accounting software services. Deferred revenues increased 30% YoY and 3% QoQ to Rs. 984 cr. IMIM registered traffic of 261 mn and total business enquiries of 23 mn during Q2 FY23. Supplier Storefronts grew to 7.3 mn, an increase of 1% QoQ and 10% YoY.
Outlook
We deploy a DCF-based methodology on the standalone free cashflows and add the investments/ cash on book made at book value to arrive at a target price of Rs 4,946. This implies an exit PE multiple of 40.5x FY24E EPS and 34x FY25E EPS.
