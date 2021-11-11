MARKET NEWS

Neutral India Cements; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on India Cements with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated November 11, 2021.

Broker Research
November 11, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on India Cements


India Cements (ICEM)'s 2QFY22 result was in line with our estimates, although earnings were under pressure due to higher costs. The lower base of last year aided volume growth of 12% YoY; this was offset by a 13% YoY increase in opex/t, leading to a 49.2% YoY drop in blended EBITDA/t. We maintain our FY23E/FY24E estimates and Neutral rating on the stock as valuations at 12x/9.3x FY23/FY24E EV/EBITDA appear expensive. Higher volatility in earnings due to the demand-supply mismatch in the South region and higher leverage (net debt/EBITDA at 4.5x/3.6x FY22/FY23E) in the absence of capex plans are the key concerns.



Outlook


ICEM trades at 12.0x/9.3x FY23/FY24E EV/EBITDA. We maintain a Neutral rating and value it at 10x Sep'23E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR200. Any clarity on the company's expansion plans remains a key monitorable for changing our view on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #India Cements #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Nov 11, 2021 12:57 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.