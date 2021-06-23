Neutral HPCL; target of Rs 310: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on HPCL

HPCL, the darling of deregulation due to its highest leverage to marketing, is soon going to lose its crown with the addition of 5mmtpa/2mmtpa refining capacity at Visakhapatnam/Mumbai by the end of FY22/CY21. Marketing will account for only 52% of total consolidated EBITDA in FY23E v/s 88% in FY21. Due to Visakhapatnam expansion, Rajasthan greenfield project, and marketing, consolidated debt is expected to rise to INR641b in FY23E from INR427b in FY21, 1.5x its current market capitalization. The residual upgradation project (slurry hydrocracker) at Visakhapatnam is of a relatively new technology, with very few precedents globally. It is likely to take longer to stabilize, thereby putting pressure on HPCL’s GRMs.



Outlook

The stock trades at 7.1x FY23E P/E and 8.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA. We value the stock at 1.1x FY23E P/BV and recommend a Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR310/share. Major risk to our call would be sustainability of high marketing margin.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More