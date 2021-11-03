Neutral HPCL; target of Rs 295: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on HPCL

HPCL reported an EBITDA in line with our estimate on the back of lower than estimated refining throughput (at 2.5mmt, 6% lower than our estimate), despite the marginal beat on GRM (USD2.4/bbl) and marketing margins (INR5.8/liter). Refining performance was below our estimate due to delay in the ramping up of the Mumbai refinery after it was shut down for expansion. It is now complete, with the utilization rate at 80% currently; although expect some more time for ramp up to materialize. The management expects 100% utilization in 4QFY22.

Outlook

Despite the potential highlighted above, we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock, with risks such as project execution at Visakhapatnam and rising debt levels.

