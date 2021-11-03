MARKET NEWS

Neutral HPCL; target of Rs 295: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on HPCL with a target price of Rs 295 in its research report dated Novemer 02, 2021.

November 03, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on HPCL


HPCL reported an EBITDA in line with our estimate on the back of lower than estimated refining throughput (at 2.5mmt, 6% lower than our estimate), despite the marginal beat on GRM (USD2.4/bbl) and marketing margins (INR5.8/liter). Refining performance was below our estimate due to delay in the ramping up of the Mumbai refinery after it was shut down for expansion. It is now complete, with the utilization rate at 80% currently; although expect some more time for ramp up to materialize. The management expects 100% utilization in 4QFY22.



Outlook


Despite the potential highlighted above, we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock, with risks such as project execution at Visakhapatnam and rising debt levels.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #HPCL #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Nov 3, 2021 04:00 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.