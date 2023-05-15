English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral HPCL; target of Rs 270: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on HPCL with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated May 13, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 15, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on HPCL

    HPCL reported a beat on our 4QFY23 EBITDA estimate led by higher-thanexpected GRM of USD14.1/bbl (v/s est. of USD10.6/bbl; up 12% YoY). PAT was at INR32.2b (v/s est. of INR20.7b) due to higher-than-estimated other income. Refinery throughput stood at 5mmt (est. of 4.8mmt; up 6% YoY). Singapore GRM of USD8.2/bbl in 4QFY23 has now dropped to ~USD3.3/bbl in 1QFY24’td, which could hit refining margins in the coming quarter. Besides, over the past few quarters, HPCL’s GRM has been lower than other OMCs (IOCL, BPCL), owing to the ongoing expansion at the Vizag refinery. In the marketing segment, sales volumes were in line at 11.1mmt (up 4% YoY). OMCs are estimated to be generating a gross marketing margin of INR7.6/INR10.2 per liter on petrol/diesel in 1QFY24’td. HPCL has the highest leverage to marketing among OMCs and would benefit the most due to improvement in marketing margins.


    Outlook

    We expect consolidated net debt to rise to INR747b in FY25 from INR664b in FY23. We value the stock at 0.9x FY25E P/BV and maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR270.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    HPCL - 13 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #HPCL #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: May 15, 2023 02:49 pm