Neutral Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 245: Motilal Oswal

Hindustan Zinc (HZ)’s revenue was in line at INR94b (up 44% YoY and 7% QoQ) in 1QFY23, led by higher LME prices but partly offset by flat lead prices, repeating the trend of 4QFY22. EBITDA stood in line at INR51b (up 44% YoY and 4% QoQ). Power and fuel costs were at INR9b, up 15% QoQ, led by higher coal prices as FSA materialization was only 8% during the quarter and the company continued to import the balance coal from Australia and Indonesia. HZ’s PAT grew 46% YoY and 6% QoQ to INR31b, in line with our estimate of INR32b, as lower-than-estimated other income was offset by lower-thanestimated finance cost. The company used about 50% of the hedges for FY23 during 1QFY23 and the balance is likely to be exhausted in 2QFY23E. The effective realization for 2HFY23E is likely to be lower as zinc prices have also corrected sharply. Refined zinc sales declined 4% QoQ to 206kt while refined lead sales rose 10% QoQ to 54kt. Silver sales, at 177 tonnes, rose 9% QoQ.

Outlook

With China continuing to battle Covid while rest of the world battles inflation, we believe there are no significant positive triggers for HZ. Hence, we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.

