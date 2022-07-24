English
    Neutral Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 245: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated July 21, 2022.

    July 24, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Zinc


    Hindustan Zinc (HZ)’s revenue was in line at INR94b (up 44% YoY and 7% QoQ) in 1QFY23, led by higher LME prices but partly offset by flat lead prices, repeating the trend of 4QFY22. EBITDA stood in line at INR51b (up 44% YoY and 4% QoQ). Power and fuel costs were at INR9b, up 15% QoQ, led by higher coal prices as FSA materialization was only 8% during the quarter and the company continued to import the balance coal from Australia and Indonesia. HZ’s PAT grew 46% YoY and 6% QoQ to INR31b, in line with our estimate of INR32b, as lower-than-estimated other income was offset by lower-thanestimated finance cost. The company used about 50% of the hedges for FY23 during 1QFY23 and the balance is likely to be exhausted in 2QFY23E. The effective realization for 2HFY23E is likely to be lower as zinc prices have also corrected sharply. Refined zinc sales declined 4% QoQ to 206kt while refined lead sales rose 10% QoQ to 54kt. Silver sales, at 177 tonnes, rose 9% QoQ.



    Outlook


    With China continuing to battle Covid while rest of the world battles inflation, we believe there are no significant positive triggers for HZ. Hence, we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.


    At 17:30 Hindustan Zinc was quoting at Rs 277.30, down Rs 5.70, or 2.01 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 285.15 and an intraday low of Rs 276.50.

    It was trading with volumes of 161,087 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 92,492 shares, an increase of 74.16 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.43 percent or Rs 4.00 at Rs 283.00.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 407.90 and 52-week low Rs 242.40 on 18 October, 2021 and 06 July, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 32.02 percent below its 52-week high and 14.4 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 117,168.10 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hindustan Zinc - 220722 - moti

    Tags: #Hindustan Zinc #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 24, 2022 01:12 pm
