Neutral Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 215: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc (HZ)’s 2QFY21 result was strong, as expected, led by higher silver volumes and prices. Silver EBIT was the highest ever at INR10.8b (+117% YoY; +103% QoQ), contributing 46% to overall EBIT (the second highest ever). HZ declared interim dividend of INR21.3/sh, amounting to INR90b (~50% of net cash balance) and implying a dividend yield of ~10%. Volume ramp-up, however, has been lagging guidance. Moreover, the pledging of shareholding by promoter Vedanta Ltd is an additional overhang on the stock. Maintain Neutral.

Outlook

We thus remain Neutral, with TP of INR215/share, based on 6.0x FY22E EV/EBITDA. The stock trades at 6.3x FY22E EV/EBITDA, which we believe prices in the attractive dividend yield.

