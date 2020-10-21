172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-hindustan-zinc-target-of-rs-215-motilal-oswal-5993161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 215: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated October 20, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Hindustan Zinc


Hindustan Zinc (HZ)’s 2QFY21 result was strong, as expected, led by higher silver volumes and prices. Silver EBIT was the highest ever at INR10.8b (+117% YoY; +103% QoQ), contributing 46% to overall EBIT (the second highest ever). HZ declared interim dividend of INR21.3/sh, amounting to INR90b (~50% of net cash balance) and implying a dividend yield of ~10%. Volume ramp-up, however, has been lagging guidance. Moreover, the pledging of shareholding by promoter Vedanta Ltd is an additional overhang on the stock. Maintain Neutral.


Outlook


We thus remain Neutral, with TP of INR215/share, based on 6.0x FY22E EV/EBITDA. The stock trades at 6.3x FY22E EV/EBITDA, which we believe prices in the attractive dividend yield.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #Hindustan Zinc #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

