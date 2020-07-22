Neutral Hindustan Zinc ; target of Rs 208: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc's (HZ) 1QFY21 results reflect impact of the COVID-19 led shutdown, lower LME and adverse sales mix (higher exports). EBITDA was down 14% QoQ to INR15.8b (6% higher than est.), aided by lower costs. However, PAT inched up 1% QoQ to INR13.6b on higher other income (v/s est. INR10.0b).

Outlook

We expect HZ's EBITDA at 11% CAGR over FY20-22E despite lower LME, primarily on ~10% volume CAGR to 1,034kt. We maintain our FY21-22E estimates. Maintain Neutral.







