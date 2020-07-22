App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Hindustan Zinc ; target of Rs 208: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 208 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Hindustan Zinc


Hindustan Zinc's (HZ) 1QFY21 results reflect impact of the COVID-19 led shutdown, lower LME and adverse sales mix (higher exports). EBITDA was down 14% QoQ to INR15.8b (6% higher than est.), aided by lower costs. However, PAT inched up 1% QoQ to INR13.6b on higher other income (v/s est. INR10.0b).



Outlook


We expect HZ's EBITDA at 11% CAGR over FY20-22E despite lower LME, primarily on ~10% volume CAGR to 1,034kt. We maintain our FY21-22E estimates. Maintain Neutral.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #Hindustan Zinc #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

