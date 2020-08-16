Neutral Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3045: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 3045 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Hero Motocorp
HMCL has posted a notable operating performance in these tough times. The narrative around rural demand is positive, but supply chain ramp-up and broad-base demand are important for demand sustainability.
Outlook
We upgrade our EPS estimate by 9% for FY21 to factor faster volume recovery. But, we maintain our Neutral rating, with TP of INR3,045 (~16x Sep’22 S/A EPS + INR98/share for Hero FinCorp).
