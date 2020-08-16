172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-hero-motocorp-target-of-rs-3045-motilal-oswal-5708951.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3045: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 3045 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Hero Motocorp


HMCL has posted a notable operating performance in these tough times. The narrative around rural demand is positive, but supply chain ramp-up and broad-base demand are important for demand sustainability.



Outlook


We upgrade our EPS estimate by 9% for FY21 to factor faster volume recovery. But, we maintain our Neutral rating, with TP of INR3,045 (~16x Sep’22 S/A EPS + INR98/share for Hero FinCorp).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:07 am

tags #Hero Motocorp #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.