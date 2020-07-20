Neutral HDFC Standard Life Insurance ; target of Rs 575: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on HDFC Standard Life Insurance

HDFC Life's Annual Report reaffirms our view that it would continue to focus on maintaining a balanced product mix across the Savings and Protection businesses, with an emphasis on product innovation / superior customer service. In the near term, there continues to be a higher focus on the Protection and Non-PAR segments as they are relatively simpler products to transact through the Digital channel. The Annuity business is also gaining momentum; thus, its share has improved to ~16% of new business premium (NBP). This would enable steady growth in value of new business (VNB) margins. Improvement in persistency, led by a focus on better quality business, the leveraging of technological capabilities, and need-based selling resulted in surrenders declining to ~35% in FY20 from ~76% in FY15. Furthermore, the Agency channel delivered 13th month persistency at 91% v/s 85% in Banca, reflecting the distribution strength the company has built. The percentage of risk retained in the Individual business reduced to 33% v/s 37% in FY19, and risk retained in the Group business to 79% v/s 86% in FY19. Investments in technology have positively impacted, with policy issuance TAT having reduced to <4 hours from 2 days earlier; ~77% of new business policies are auto-underwritten. -

Outlook

Overall, we believe HDFCLIFE would continue to deliver better business growth than peers, led by product innovation. Overall, we estimate the VNB margin to gradually improve to ~27% by FY22E (25.9% in FY20), while the operating RoEV would remain steady at ~19%. HDFCLIFE currently trades at rich valuations and thus offers limited upside, in our view. We value the stock at INR575, corresponding to 4.1x FY22 EV. Maintain Neutral.







