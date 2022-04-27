English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 25-Days Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 650: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on HDFC Life Insurance with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated April 26, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 27, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Life Insurance


    HDFCLIFE reported a 11% YoY growth in premium, led by a 16% growth in renewal premium and an 8% growth each in single/first-year premium. Persistency trends remain steady, with 13th/61st month persistency improving 200bp/500bp YoY to 92%/58%. Shareholder’s PAT grew 12% YoY to INR3.6b (in line). VNB growth stood at 15% YoY (~8% beat), with VNB margin expanding to 29.4% (+263bp QoQ). EVOP grew 19% YoY in FY22 (16.6% growth after considering an excess mortality reserve of INR6.5b). On the APE front, the Individual Protection business stood flat YoY v/s a 1% YoY growth in FY22, while strong trends continued in Annuity and the NonPAR Savings business. The ULIP business saw a healthy 24% YoY growth.


    Outlook


    We expect HDFCLIFE to deliver ~29% VNB CAGR over FY22-24 and estimate margin to remain ~29% by FY24. We maintain our Neutral rating.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #HDFC Life Insurance #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 04:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.