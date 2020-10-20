172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-hdfc-life-insurance-target-of-rs-625-motilal-oswal-5988311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 625: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on HDFC Life Insurance with a target price of Rs 625 in its research report dated October 19, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on HDFC Life Insurance


HDFC Life (HDFCLIFE) reported improvement in new business APE, led by Individual Protection/PAR and Group savings business while the trend in ULIPs remained weak in 2QFY21. VNB margins improved to 25.6% led by rise in retail Protection/Annuity business and cost control. Thus, Absolute VNB grew 22% YoY during 2QFY21. On the persistency front, better trends were witnessed in the PAR/Protection business, and thus, 13th/25th month persistency improved by 200bp/400bp. Overall, shareholders’ PAT grew ~6% YoY to INR3.3b during 2QFY21.


Outlook


Overall, we expect HDFCLIFE to reflect 17% VNB growth over FY20-23E. By FY23E, we expect margins to improve to ~26.4% and operating RoEV to remain steady at ~18%. Maintain Neutral.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 04:57 pm

tags #HDFC Life Insurance #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

