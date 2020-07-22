App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on HDFC Life Insurance with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated July 22, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on HDFC Life Insurance


HDFC Life’s (HDFCLIFE) reported weak business trends with new business APE declined 30% YoY affected by lockdown and weak buyer sentiment towards ULIP segment while the individual protection & PAR reflected strong traction. Persistency across cohorts declined – 13th/61st months persistency decreased by 140bp/20bp QoQ. 1QFY21 VNB declined 43% YoY, and thus, VNB margins moderated to 24.3% (v/s 29.8% in 1QFY20) on the back of lower mix of non-PAR savings. Overall, we expect VNB margins to gradually improve to ~26% by FY22E, led by balanced product mix. Maintain Neutral.



Outlook


Overall, we expect operating RoEV to remain steady at ~18%. HDFCLIFE currently trades at rich valuations, and thus, offers limited upside, in our view. We value the stock at INR600, corresponding to 4.1x FY22E EV. Maintain Neutral.





First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #HDFC Life Insurance #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

