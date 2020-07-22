Neutral HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life’s (HDFCLIFE) reported weak business trends with new business APE declined 30% YoY affected by lockdown and weak buyer sentiment towards ULIP segment while the individual protection & PAR reflected strong traction. Persistency across cohorts declined – 13th/61st months persistency decreased by 140bp/20bp QoQ. 1QFY21 VNB declined 43% YoY, and thus, VNB margins moderated to 24.3% (v/s 29.8% in 1QFY20) on the back of lower mix of non-PAR savings. Overall, we expect VNB margins to gradually improve to ~26% by FY22E, led by balanced product mix. Maintain Neutral.

Outlook

Overall, we expect operating RoEV to remain steady at ~18%. HDFCLIFE currently trades at rich valuations, and thus, offers limited upside, in our view. We value the stock at INR600, corresponding to 4.1x FY22E EV. Maintain Neutral.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.