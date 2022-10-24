Neutral HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life Insurance (HDFCLIFE) reported 6% YoY growth in total premium in 2QFY23, led by 23% YoY growth in renewal premium while new business premium saw a contraction of 7% YoY. VNB rose 10% YoY (in line) with 170bp YoY expansion in VNB margin to 28.3% on a pre-merger basis. Consolidated VNB margin was 26.2% in 1HFY23. APE grew 4% YoY to INR26.5b (5% miss) in 2QFY23, driven by annuity, nonlinked savings and credit life. Demand for ULIP was soft due to volatile capital markets while retail protection trend has improved sequentially with a growth of 26% QoQ. In 2QFY23, HDFCLIFE reported financial performance post-merger with Exide Life for the first time. As we incorporate this and adjust for the quarterly performance, we expect HDFCLIFE to deliver ~26% VNB CAGR over FY22-24 and estimate margin to remain ~29% by FY24.



Outlook

We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR600 (premised on 2.8x FY24E EV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

HDFC Life Insurance - 231022 - moti