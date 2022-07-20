Neutral HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Life Insurance
HDFCLIFE reported a 23% YoY growth in net premium, led by 27%/19% growth in new business/renewal premium. This was aided by an improving persistency ratio across key cohorts. VNB growth stood at 25% YoY (~9% miss), with VNB margin expanding to 26.8% (up 60bp QoQ). Operating RoEV grew 210bp to 16.5% in 1QFY23. APE grew 22% YoY to INR19b (8% miss) in 1QFY23. Growth was broadbased across all products. However, demand for ULIP and Retail Term Insurance was soft due to a volatile capital market and declining fear of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Outlook
We marginally cut our estimates and expect HDFCLIFE to deliver ~26% VNB CAGR over FY22-24. We estimate margin to remain ~29% by FY24. We maintain our Neutral rating.
