    Neutral HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on HDFC Life Insurance with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated July 19, 2022.

    July 20, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Life Insurance


    HDFCLIFE reported a 23% YoY growth in net premium, led by 27%/19% growth in new business/renewal premium. This was aided by an improving persistency ratio across key cohorts. VNB growth stood at 25% YoY (~9% miss), with VNB margin expanding to 26.8% (up 60bp QoQ). Operating RoEV grew 210bp to 16.5% in 1QFY23. APE grew 22% YoY to INR19b (8% miss) in 1QFY23. Growth was broadbased across all products. However, demand for ULIP and Retail Term Insurance was soft due to a volatile capital market and declining fear of the COVID-19 pandemic.



    Outlook


    We marginally cut our estimates and expect HDFCLIFE to deliver ~26% VNB CAGR over FY22-24. We estimate margin to remain ~29% by FY24. We maintain our Neutral rating.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 20, 2022 01:26 pm
