Neutral Havells India; target of Rs 1290: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Havells India with a target price of Rs 1290 in its research report dated October 21, 2021.

October 25, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Havells India


Havells India (HAVL)'s 2QFY22 earnings were 8% below our expectations despite the topline beat of 5%. Key operating parameters confirm our thesis of margin normalization from highs of FY21 even amid a strong demand environment. We expect the trend to continue over the next 2-3 quarters - leading to strong topline growth, but muted EBITDA/earnings growth.



Outlook


We maintain our FY22–24E earnings estimate and TP of INR1,290. At CMP, the stock trades at FY23E/FY24E PE of 55x/50x. We maintain a Neutral rating on expensive valuations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Havells India #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Oct 25, 2021 03:20 pm

