Neutral Havells India; target of Rs 1290: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Havells India

Havells India (HAVL)'s 2QFY22 earnings were 8% below our expectations despite the topline beat of 5%. Key operating parameters confirm our thesis of margin normalization from highs of FY21 even amid a strong demand environment. We expect the trend to continue over the next 2-3 quarters - leading to strong topline growth, but muted EBITDA/earnings growth.

Outlook

We maintain our FY22–24E earnings estimate and TP of INR1,290. At CMP, the stock trades at FY23E/FY24E PE of 55x/50x. We maintain a Neutral rating on expensive valuations.

