Neutral Havells India; target of Rs 1030: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Havells India with a target price of Rs 1030 in its research report dated July 12, 2021.

July 15, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Havells India


HAVL’s FY21 Annual Report emphasizes on operations in a COVID-19 disrupted year. The management continued to focus on expanding distribution, particularly in rural areas, and launching newer and innovative products. All these measures led to HAVL’s capitalizing on pent up demand arising post the lifting of lockdown restrictions, leading to a recovery in lost sales.


Outlook


We expect margin to settle at 13% by FY24, closer to its margin trend, as ad spends return. Thus, our FY21-24E EPS CAGR stands at 12% (v/s revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 14%/9%). We maintain our Neutral rating, with a TP of INR1,030 (50x FY23E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Havells India #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Jul 15, 2021 01:42 pm

