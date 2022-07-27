 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neutral GSK Pharma; target of Rs 1580: Motilal Oswal

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on GSK Pharma with a target price of Rs 1580 in its research report dated July 26, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on GSK Pharma

GSK Pharma (GLXO) delivered lower-than-expected result in 1QFY23 owing to muted sales in pain/hormone therapies and delay in recovery of vaccine therapy sales. We cut our EPS estimates for FY23/FY24 by 4%/5%, respectively, factoring in slower off-take of vaccine segment and elevated operational costs. We expect 9% earnings CAGR over FY22-24.

Outlook

We value GLXO at 37x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,580. We maintain our Neutral rating given limited upside from current levels.

